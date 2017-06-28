COMMENT: Improvisation is key for any parent – just look at my Play-Doh necklace...
Lucy Stephenson
ON Saturday night I stood on a red carpet, rapper Professor Green and his model girlfriend just behind me and various other celebrities milling around dressed head to toe in designer outfits, dripping with precious jewels. Luxury jewellery brand Chopard was, after all, sponsoring the event.
I, by contrast, was – rather proudly I should add – wearing a necklace I’d fixed using Play-Doh and cold tea.
Let me explain. Saturday was the inaugural Jersey Style Awards – a great event organised by Tessa Hartmann and co to celebrate Jersey’s wealth of culinary, art, retail, leisure, style and heritage organisations.
A total of 11 local businesses and organisations won awards at the event, which also included honorary awards for the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Julien MacDonald, beachwear designer Melissa Odabash and supermodel Jacey Elthalion.
All those involved should be praised for putting together a fantastic event that has helped to put Jersey on the map. It was also an important reminder of just how incredible our little rock, and the people on it, are.
But, back to the DIY, it also made me realise just how much being a mum can prepare you for life – red carpets included.
So here’s what I’ve learnt during my first two years of motherhood.
- Think creatively: From improvised outfits when a poonami catches you off guard, to finding ways to entertain a grumpy toddler when the doctor is running late for your appointment and you are armed only with a straw, three paperclips and a box of raisins – parenthood brings out the creative side in all of us. How else do you think I figured out that I could make a new bead for my necklace using Play-Doh stained to the right colour with cold tea?
- Baby wipes are the best invention ever: Fact. Use them to clean everything from floors and walls, to shoes and bags. They even get rid of those pesky white deodorant marks that would usually keep reappearing. Snot on your shoulder? Bird poo on your shoe? Jam on your sofa? Just grab a lifesaver wipe.
- Weetabix cereal is the devil: Even baby wipes can’t touch this stuff. Like, seriously, what is it made out of, concrete, superglue and epoxy resin, with a hint of limpet teeth for good measure? I don’t know about not putting fat and oils down the plughole for fear of fatbergs, there should be a public infrastructure warning about Weetbergs.
- Lego isn’t much better: It’s my favourite childhood toy and fast becoming my son’s too, but stand on a piece and it is like being shot through the foot by a weeverfish. Losing an important piece is perhaps even more painful. Both events bring excruciating pain lasting several hours, and irritation that can last for weeks.
- Kids mean you can get away with all sorts: When you don’t want to say something out loud yourself, you can always voice it through your child. Think ‘I know Archie, we are all having a bit of a tough day and just want to eat chocolate cake and go to sleep’ as you stand in the queue at the supermarket while people pass judgment on your unhealthy shopping choices, eye bags and the sushi leggings that you really should not have left the house wearing, but you just needed to leave right there and then or you’d never have got out. Also extremely useful when you can’t remember someone’s name – distract them, or yourself, with a child; when you don’t want to talk to someone; pretty much any situation in which you are late/ inappropriately dressed/ unprepared/ half asleep (‘sorry – children hey?!’ with a strained smile works every time), and, of course, when someone passes wind. Just don’t try that last one when they are old enough to talk back or dob you in.
- Laughing things off: When my toddler recently decided to tell a restaurant full of people – including the in-laws – how mummy sometimes wears nappies, I finally had to accept that sometimes in life you just have to smile, shrug your shoulders and deal with it. After all, he’d only have shouted it louder if I’d have reacted any other way, and hearing it out loud in the presence of strangers once really was enough. He then moved on to talking about the physical differences between girls and boys, of course.
- Not to judge: Pre-child I’ll admit I (most of us would if we were really honest) was one of those people who judged parents on their kids’ behaviour. Today, if you catch me looking at you as your child kicks off/ throws themselves on the floor/ throws something/ screams in your face, I’m merely thinking ‘that could so easily be me right now’. And, just so you know, I have your back. Stay strong. You can have wine later.
- Pick your battles: This isn’t a bad life lesson in general, and works with adults as much as with children. There’s no point having a row every time you want to your little one to put on the black shoes when they only want to wear the yellow wellies, even if it’s 25 degrees outside. Save your energy – we all know we will need it later/ tomorrow/ for the middle of the night.
- Think on your feet: When the ice cream you’ve been promising your child all day is out of stock, or Peppa Pig on the iPad won’t work, you have to think – and act – fast. Like an F1 team practising their pit stops, after a few months and the odd close shave you soon learn to have an arsenal of tricks close to hand at all times. And, if all else fails, just shout ‘fire engine’ and point the other way.