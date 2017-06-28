COMMENT: Improvisation is key for any parent – just look at my Play-Doh necklace...

Lucy Stephenson

ON Saturday night I stood on a red carpet, rapper Professor Green and his model girlfriend just behind me and various other celebrities milling around dressed head to toe in designer outfits, dripping with precious jewels. Luxury jewellery brand Chopard was, after all, sponsoring the event.

I, by contrast, was – rather proudly I should add – wearing a necklace I’d fixed using Play-Doh and cold tea.

Let me explain. Saturday was the inaugural Jersey Style Awards – a great event organised by Tessa Hartmann and co to celebrate Jersey’s wealth of culinary, art, retail, leisure, style and heritage organisations.

A total of 11 local businesses and organisations won awards at the event, which also included honorary awards for the likes of Dame Shirley Bassey, Julien MacDonald, beachwear designer Melissa Odabash and supermodel Jacey Elthalion.

All those involved should be praised for putting together a fantastic event that has helped to put Jersey on the map. It was also an important reminder of just how incredible our little rock, and the people on it, are.

But, back to the DIY, it also made me realise just how much being a mum can prepare you for life – red carpets included.

So here’s what I’ve learnt during my first two years of motherhood.