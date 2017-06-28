facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Two arrested after 'commercial quantity' of drugs is seized

Police

TWO people have been arrested after being found with what the States police have described as a suspected commercial quantity of ecstasy.

The suspects - both male - were detained on Wednesday as part of an ongoing operation which last week saw a man charged with possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.

The force declined to disclose the ages of those arrested and no further information has been revealed.

