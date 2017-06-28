BREAKING: Sacked lifeboat coxwain wins appeal

SACKED RNLI lifeboat coxswain Andy Hibbs has been reinstated after winning an appeal against his dismissal.

Mr Hibbs, who has been with the charity for more than 20 years, was dismissed in April following what has been described as ‘serious breaches of the charity’s code of conduct’.

The entire crew then stood down in protest and since then cover has been provided by a crew from the UK.

Mr Hibbs launched an appeal – and was today told he had been successful.

He told the JEP: ‘I have been reinstated with a full apology.

'It has been a difficult time - not just for me but the whole Island and the 23 other crew members.'

A crew meeting is due to be held on Wednesday evening.