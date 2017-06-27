Thousands raised to repatriate body of Islander who died in Majorca

MORE than £6,000 has been raised to help repatriate the body of an Islander who died in Majorca last week.

Etienne Hampton (29) died after suffering a heart attack after diving into the sea from a boat, his family have said.

A Just Giving page was set up to help repatriate Mr Hampton’s body and support his four-year-old daughter.

In a post on the page, his uncle, Ben Hampton, said: ‘Etienne’s family would like to give his many friends and colleagues the chance to help pay bring him back to Jersey for burial and pay the funeral costs and medical expenses incurred in Majorca.

‘Any left over money would be held for [his daughter’s] benefit.’

By early Tuesday afternoon about £6,500 had been raised by more than 230 people. The target is £8,000.

Etienne’s Just Giving page: http://bit.ly/2u7dEot