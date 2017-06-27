St Helier nightspot to close after 25 years

A NIGHTSPOT which has been popular with clubbers for 25 years is to close.

Koko and Kasbar on the Esplanade is to shut after Palladium Leisure announced it was selling the 900-person capacity venue.

A number of other clubs have occupied the site over the years, including Les Folies d'Armour, Platinum, Mint and Babylon.

Melissa Goguelin, who has worked at the business in a number of roles for around ten years, described the closure as the 'end of an era'.

She said: 'The building is in the process of being sold. I do not know who to but it is unlikely that it will be a nightclub.

‘We are currently in the process of selling all the fixtures and fittings.’

An exact date has not yet been set for the nightspot's closure but Ms Goguelin said that a closing party would take place on its final night.