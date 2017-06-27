Sitcom star to be charity patron

A BBC2 sitcom star has been appointed as the first patron of a Channel Islands diversity charity.

Rebecca Root, one of the few transgender actresses on mainstream television, has been a supporter of Liberate since she took part in the Channel Islands Pride Week last year, during which she hosted the first Channel Islands Equality and Diversity Awards.

She is best known for role in the BBC2 sitcom ‘Boy Meets Girl’. The series was a result of a competition to find the best script that promoted a positive portrayal of transgender characters.

Ms Root said: ‘The work that Liberate does to educate and inform about the importance of accepting one another for who we are, whatever our identity, could not be more relevant for the times we live in.

‘We can only perform at our best at school or college, at work or play, if we feel comfortable being ourselves and accepted as such.

‘I am very happy to be able to support Liberate’s mission by becoming their first patron.’