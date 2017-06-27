COMMENT: Race for places in French universities is interesting

Brian Masterman

IS defending your rights defending your interests? Is a work of art necessarily beautiful? Can reason explain everything, even Messrs Gorst and Ozouf? These were just some of the questions that candidates had to choose one from in the four-hour philosophy paper that opened the baccalaureate exam season in brain-sapping heat last week.

In fact, one lad down in the Loire Valley got up late for the 8 am off and was stopped by gendarmes for doing 125 kph in an 80 kph zone. But when he explained the panic, they rushed him to the Centre des Examens, then came back at 12 to book him, bless ‘em.

The boy’s parents even wrote to the officers to thank them – posted the letter on the force’s Facebook page the gendarmes did. Well, it’s not often anyone says Merci Beaucoup! for getting a speeding ticket, now is it, eh?

The new government’s been doing some serious head-scratching, too, because if you pass your ‘bac’ you’re theoretically guaranteed a place on the university course of your choice, whatever your grades, abilities and aptitudes.

So subjects like law, medicine, sport and psychology are massively over-subscribed and some faculties are sidestepping the selection taboo by drawing lots. Then they’ll do some draconian weeding out in the first year to separate the 20% wheat from the 80% chaff.

Daft, eh? But you just try even hinting to the French that some selection between bac and ‘fac’ might not be a bad idea and you’ll be roundly damned as a despicable elitist. Where’s your Republican liberté, égalité and fraternité, then?

YOU don’t have to think too much to fill out your income tax declaration, though, and not only because it’s La Patronne who does ours, either. Well, she did get 19/20 in her maths bac – showing off, I call it. No, she just downloaded our forms – they’re already filled in with her salary, my pension and so on –, gave them a once-over, and then hit Send.

It gets Hitchcockian if you’re what they call an accidental American, though. This Dinan lady I was chatting to was born in California but her parents returned to France when she was only three months old and they’ve never been back there.

But since 2014, Uncle Sam’s Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act says she’s an expat and liable for Yankee income tax, even though she already pays full whack here. And the US is putting the frighteners on French banks to grass on them, too. I’m a born-and-bred Beano-Brit but even I had to go in and sign a declaration swearing that I didn’t have any fiscal obligations stateside.

Some accidentals have had their accounts closed, or been refused loans and mortgages – anything to get them to go away. The only escape is to abandon your American citizenship but you can’t do that until you’ve paid your dues. So the best bet is to hire a hotshot tax lawyer but he’ll cost you at least 15,000 euros.

Even then, jumping through all the flaming hoops can take up to five years and the actual abandoned-citizenship certificate itself will set you back another 2,350 dollars. But this poor lady’s a single-mum taking home around 1,200 euros a month, for goodness sake.

SO I don’t know why I’m worried about that new mole on my back. You may remember me saying that one reader phoned to suggest I try tincture of iodine. Well, I did, but nothing much happened.

Then an old Hautlieu friend from good St Peter farming stock suggested the milky sap from, well, milkweed. ‘Laiteron’ they call it in French and my Breton sister-in-law says it’s a popular country remedy for burning off warts and all here, too.

But my old Jersey GP, a lovely chap I haven’t seen since I left The Rock in 1970 – ‘Doctor John’ Le Gresley in case you were wondering – emailed to warn me that all that scorched-skin stuff might hinder the dermatologist’s diagnosis next month.

Finally, Julian Bernstein, who, I’m reliably informed, is also a lovely chap, sent a Sea Crest Restaurant postcard recommending his ‘dermato’. But a Jersey specialist’s fee would hurt more than my trifling blemish does.

I saw my ophthalmologist here in Dinan yesterday for a check-up and that was only 28 euros, most of which will be reimbursed by sécurité sociale, as is a GP’s 25 euros. Merci beaucoup to everyone for their suggestions, though. And I hope it took their minds off Messrs Gorst and Ozouf, if only for a nanosecond.

Kenavo!