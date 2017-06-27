Multiple crashes as drivers lose control in wet weather

THE emergency services dealt with several car accidents on Tuesday afternoon as drivers lost control in the wet weather.

In one incident, on Route de la Hougue Bie, a vehicle ended up on its side.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before the emergency services arrived and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Several other accidents were reported, including a minor crash on Grouville Hill.

The Fire and Rescue Service said the accidents were caused by drivers losing control of their vehicles in the wet weather.

In a statement, they added: ‘After this long dry period of settled weather the arrival of rain has made many roads very slippery.

‘The Fire and Rescue Service ask motorists to consider reducing their speed and increasing their braking distances.’