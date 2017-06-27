Letter to the Editor: Has anyone considered effect of developments on St Helier?

From Ray McCredie

I WRITE with reference to ‘enough is enough’, the comment made by Vic Smith (JEP 20 June), in which he was rightly critical of the ‘overdevelopment’ of St Clement.

In the same edition, there was also an excellent article by former Deputy Terry Le Main, in which he mentioned the excessive traffic in the east of Jersey and the arrival of another 1,500 working migrants, which means an extra 1,000 vehicles each year.

He asks, ‘when will this over-population be stopped?’ When indeed? Comments from this gentleman, based on his experience and wisdom, represent the opinion of thousands of Islanders and should be listened to.

We have a government which disregards the views of the public, and our Chief Minister freely admits he should listen more. But, in my opinion, he should have been removed when the opportunity was presented.

Four large developments are due to commence in the north of St Helier (there’s a surprise): Le Masurier will construct over 150 units next to Grand Marché; across the road, 253 units will be built on the Jersey Gas site; one street away, Andium Homes intend to provide 60 homes, plus car park on the Ann Street Brewery site; adjacent to that we have Ann Court, where Andium Homes intend to construct a further 165 homes.

Collectively, that is more than 600 units, yards away from each other.

During construction, the dirt and the noise will be incalculable. On completion, most of the 600 families will purchase cars – the traffic problems will be horrendous. What about the air pollution? Is there any foresight in government? The residents in this area will suffer a massive devaluation in their property, a significant rise in social problems, and why are there no plans for a community centre?

Where will the children of these families be educated? Where indeed, will they play. The Millennium Park is inadequate, and Constable Simon Crowcroft’s efforts to extend it to St Saviour’s Road failed to stir any enthusiasm.

Do any of the planning officers, Council of Ministers or the good and the great live in this area? I doubt it. So they will continue to enjoy the meadows and green lanes and clean air without any vulgarity nearby.

This is a measure of the comparison between the rich and those who have little.

Nothing changes.