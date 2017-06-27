Jersey Airport among worst for summer flight delays

JERSEY Airport was one of the worst in Britain for summer flight delays last year, according to an investigation by the BBC.

The organisation, which analysed Civil Aviation Authority data from 25 airports, reported that 21 per cent of flights at the airport had delays of at least 30 minutes between June and September 2016.

Jersey was the fourth worst, behind Luton and Belfast (both with 23%), and Gatwick (30%).

The Jersey to Dusseldorf route was one of the most delayed routes – with more than 400 delayed minutes last summer.

Jersey Airport is due to issue a statement later.