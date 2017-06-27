Cladding inspection for all Jersey tower blocks

SAMPLES of the cladding from all of the Island’s social rented high-rise flats are to be given to the Jersey Fire and Rescue Service, as scores of tower blocks across the UK are failing safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The 11 tower blocks owned by States-owned social housing administrator Andium Homes were given the all-clear immediately after the London blaze, which killed at least 79 people earlier this month.

However, Jersey’s chief fire officer Mark James says that firefighters are now taking the precautionary measure of verifying the materials used to clad buildings throughout the Island – including on private developments.

The move comes after the UK government ordered inspections to be undertaken at 600 residential tower blocks across 25 local authorities. Of the 75 results published so far, all units have failed the combustibility tests.

Mr James said: ‘We have undertaken an inspection of the 11 high-rise buildings in Jersey [owned by Andium] and we can confirm that Andium Homes has not used the cladding or insulation systems installed at Grenfell Tower, or any similar cladding made of aluminium-composite material that is currently subject to testing by the Building Research Establishment in the UK.

‘All insulation and cladding used on Jersey’s high-rise flats does meet the fire safety standards set under the Jersey Building Bye-Laws and is independently fire tested and certified.’

However, he added Jersey Fire and Rescue Service was following advice and guidance issued by the National Fire Chief Council to inspect cladding in all of the Island’s high-rise buildings.