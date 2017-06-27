Boy attacked in St Brelade's Bay

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy was assaulted by a group of four youths in St Brelade’s Bay.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the States police said the boy was attacked near the bus stop next to the largest car park in the bay between 8 pm and 8.30 pm last Wednesday.

He ran to Pizza Express for safety and the fight was broken up by a passing female motorist.

The woman or anyone else with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.