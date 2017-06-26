Woman sentenced for biting man's ear

A 23-YEAR-OLD woman who bit a man’s ear after he pushed her friend to the ground has been sentenced to 100 hours of community service and placed on probation for 12 months.

Cayleigh Manson, of Duhamel Street, was also ordered to pay £300 in compensation to the victim.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that at about 10 pm on 11 March the man stepped out of his home briefly to speak to someone.

When he went to go back inside he saw that the defendant and another woman were sitting on his doorstep and asked them to move.

The court heard that the defendant and her friend became abusive and shortly afterwards were joined by two men.

The victim was punched to the face and spat at. He then tried to push the parties away and, as a result, the other woman fell to the ground.

The man tried to tend to the injured woman but was taken hold of by one of the men.

As he was being held Manson bit the complainant on the ear. His injuries were two lacerations and surrounding swelling.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that Manson was upset at seeing her friend knocked to the floor.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘You have acknowledged what you did was completely disproportionate. It comes back to one word, alcohol.’