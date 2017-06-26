Sacked lifeboat coxwain: Appeal decision to be announced

THE result of an appeal against the dismissal of St Helier lifeboat coxswain Andy Hibbs is to be announced this week.

Mr Hibbs was effectively sacked in April following what the RNLI describe as ‘serious breaches of the charity’s Volunteer Code of Conduct’.

The rest of the crew stood down in protest. Since then, cover has been provided by a UK-based RNLI crew.

Mr Hibbs lodged an appeal against the decision, and the RNLI launched an internal investigation.

The outcome of the investigation is to be announced at 2 pm on Wednesday.