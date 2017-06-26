Police step up patrols after vandalism at Springfield

THE States police have increased patrols of Springfield Stadium in the wake of continuing anti-social behaviour, the force has confirmed.

Meanwhile, St Brelade Constable Steve Pallett, who has political responsibility for sport, has said that he hopes to have a dedicated caretaker in place at the facility by mid-July.

Earlier this month Mr Pallett, along with St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft and a community police officer, attended a meeting which was held after nearby residents complained about broken glass, late-night noise and vandalism in the area.

A spokeswoman for the States police said that patrols were stepped up immediately after the meeting.

She said: ‘The next day patrols in the area were increased and have remained so.

‘We evaluate the area and assess when the pertinent times are to patrol, using any number of officers depending on the time and situation.’

A man who has worked at the stadium since the late 1990s said that he had witnessed anti-social behaviour in the area since the beginning of his employment.

The worker, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘It is always the same group of people doing it.

‘They hang around on the stairs by the back drinking, smoking, spitting and swearing – it happens almost every afternoon.

‘They have threatened me, saying that they are going to smash the place up and smash up my car but it does not really bother me anymore. I have just got used to it.’

He also claimed that he had caught a drug dealer operating in the area who was now banned from the complex.