New crossing could be installed after pedestrian is knocked down

A PEDESTRIAN crossing could be installed on Route du Fort after a woman who was hit by a cyclist while crossing the road raised concerns over safety.

Helena White, who works at a nearby doctor’s surgery, contacted St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft after she suffered a broken collarbone when she was knocked over in March.

The Infrastructure Department has since looked at the road after Ms White’s accident was brought to its attention.

A department spokeswoman said: ‘This request has been through the Road Safety Panel, who undertook a site safety review.

‘Based upon the findings officers are supportive of providing better crossing facilities in the vicinity if possible.

‘We have produced an outline solution and are now undertaking more detailed design checks to ensure the proposals are viable.’

She added: ‘Our engineers are assessing exactly where it [the crossing] can best be fitted, taking into account where most people cross, road widths and the need to safely accommodate vehicles turning out of the Cleveland Road junctions.’