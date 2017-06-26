Man jailed after leaving woman needing 18 stitches to lip

A MAN who left a woman needing 18 stitches in her lip after he struck her during a drunken argument tried to blame the attack on a child, the Royal Court has heard.

Colin McDougall, who was jailed for 13 months after admitting one count of grave and criminal assault, initially blamed an unnamed child during police interview.

As well as being jailed the 39-year-old was also ordered to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation or face a further three months behind bars.

Addressing McDougall in the Royal Court, the Bailiff, Sir William Bailhache, said: ‘The message you must take away from here is that you must recognise that women are entitled to protection in their own home and the court has every intention of making sure they know that.’

Crown Advocate Chris Baglin, prosecuting, said the tear in the victim’s lip was so large her teeth and gums were visible through the cut.

The woman’s tooth was also dislodged and in a statement read out in court she said she had suffered ‘stress’ and speech problems.

Advocate Sarah Dale, defending McDougall, said her client had recognised he had a problem with alcohol and was trying to address it.