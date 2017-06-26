Islander 'suffered fatal heart attack after diving into sea' in Majorca

AN Islander who died in Majorca suffered a heart attack after diving into the sea from a boat, his family have said.

Etienne Hampton, who is understood to have been staying in the resort of Magaluf, died in hospital in the island’s capital in Palma last Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, his mother said that the 29-year-old suffered irreversible brain damage.

She added: ‘Thank you for all the love, prayers and support we have received.’

A Just Giving page has now been set up to help repatriate Mr Hampton’s body and support his four-year-old daughter.

In a post on the page, his uncle, Ben Hampton, said: ‘Etienne’s family would like to give his many friends and colleagues the chance to help pay bring him back to Jersey for burial and pay the funeral costs and medical expenses incurred in Majorca.

‘Any left over money would be held for [his daughter’s] benefit.’

Etienne’s Just Giving page: http://bit.ly/2u7dEot