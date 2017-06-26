Guernsey drug trafficker caught 'red legged'

A GUERNSEYMAN has been jailed for eight years after being caught with £30,000 worth of ecstasy taped to his legs.

Stefan Oliver Harvey (27) was stopped by Customs officers shortly after arriving in Guernsey on a ferry from Jersey in February this year.

When searched he was found with 1,451 tablets strapped to his thighs.

He made no comment about the drugs, simply telling officers that he was returning to Guernsey after helping a friend called Jeff clear out his shed in France. Harvey said he didn’t know his friend’s surname.

Advocate Chris Green, defending, said his client had initially passed through arrivals so it could not be said that he had been caught red handed.

Judge Russell Finch said perhaps it was more a case of being caught ‘red legged’.

Harvey pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug, as well as cannabis and cannabis resin.