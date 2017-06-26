Dream comes true for Shirley Bassey superfan

SATURDAY was a dream come true for Dame Shirley Bassey superfan Dennis Welch when a kind-hearted Islander provided him with a last-minute ticket to see the star.

John Ovenden contacted Mr Welch – who describes himself as Jersey’s biggest Dame Shirley fan – after seeing him featured in the JEP last week.

Mr Welch had been left heartbroken after not managing to get a ticket to the Jersey Style Awards at which Dame Shirley was due to appear to collect an award.

However, Mr Ovenden could not bear to see the 77-year-old miss out and offered him a ticket which had been meant for his wife.

‘We saw the story and just thought he is going to love it,’ said Mr Ovenden.

Speaking at the event, at which Dame Shirley broke into an impromptu performance of Diamonds are Forever as she thanked the organisers for inducting her into the Style Hall of Fame, Mr Welch said: ‘I absolutely love him [Mr Ovenden] for what he has done – it means the whole world to me. Twenty-four hours ago I had given up hope, and tonight she sat right near me and I was talking to her.’

Mr Welch, who has spent tens of thousands of pounds on memorabilia and travelling the world to see the star perform, added that her performance had been ‘out of this world’.

‘It was like being in a dream,’ he said.