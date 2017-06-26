Dame Shirley Bassey brings out the diamonds for Style Awards

LEGENDARY singer Dame Shirley Bassey received a standing ovation when she gave an impromptu performance at this weekend’s inaugural Jersey Style Awards, at which dozens of Jersey businesses, organisations and individuals were recognised for shaping Island life.

Dame Shirley, who flew in to the Island on board a private jet packed with celebrities, had taken to the stage to accept her induction into the Style Hall of Fame when she broke into the performance of Diamonds Are Forever.

She then told the audience of around 250 people at the Royal Jersey Showground: ‘I am no stranger to Jersey. I was here when I was a younger version of myself so it was great. Thank you Jersey Style Awards for inviting me back.’ She also thanked Tessa Hartmann and her husband, Sascha, who had organised the event.

Other celebrities who attended the awards night, which was held in association with jewellers Chopard, included rapper Professor Green, who gave a surprise performance, designer Julien Macdonald, who was named Womenswear Designer of the Year, and male supermodel Jacey Elthalion, who collected the award for Style Icon of the Year.

Islander Sir David Kirch, who has given away £100 million to charity over the years and is best known for giving local pensioners vouchers at Christmas, was honoured as Philanthropist of the Year.

Eleven local businesses across tourism, culture, arts and retail also won awards, with numerous others shortlisted in the various categories.