Ana Rebelo murder inquiry: 10 questions answered

A MURDER investigation was launched in April after 51-year-old Ana Rebelo was found dead in her home in St Helier.

Since then two men – a 58-year-old and a 25-year-old – have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police have travelled to Portugal to speak to Mrs Rebelo’s wider family, analysed social media and CCTV and issued several media appeals. But almost three months on, no one has been charged.

The JEP put ten questions to the States police

How many lines of inquiry have been examined and how many are still live?

In total 245 separate lines of inquiry have or are being pursued and in the region of 40 remain live and active. This has proved a challenging and complex investigation, but we remain determined to establish the circumstances in which Ana met her death.

Are you confident that the pathologist’s assertion that Mrs Rebelo died due to ‘compression to the neck from a third party’ is correct? If so, why?

The UK Home Office pathologist is an expert in his field and we accept these professional findings. As is standard practice, and in agreement with the Deputy Viscount, these findings have been subject of second expert scrutiny and opinion which verifies this cause of death.

How many people have you spoken to as witnesses during the course of the investigation?

We’ve spoken to in excess of around 130 witnesses.

Mrs Rebelo was found dead in her home. Was she killed there or could she have been killed somewhere else?

The investigation focuses around the family home, there are no indications her death occurred elsewhere.

What was the purpose of the trip to Portugal by States police officers? Who did they speak to and why?

To follow up inquiries as part of the investigation and to speak with people who were unable to come to Jersey.

A woman has been killed and many weeks on no one has been charged. Should the public be concerned that there could be a wider threat?

We are only able to charge a person with a crime when we have sufficient evidence. The investigation continues to enable detectives to find this evidence. While we understand the shock and impact Ana’s death has had within the community, there is no indication that the public are at any risk.

How many officers are working on the case? Do you envisage reducing the number?

There are currently six officers working full time on the investigation.

Do you believe the public could still help in the investigation? If so, how?

Yes we do. We would still ask that anyone with any information that they may think relevant to this investigation, no matter how small, please contact the incident room on 612927 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

What is the current status of the two people who have been arrested? For how many hours have each been questioned? Is there a time limit on how long they can be kept on bail? And is there a time limit on how long they can be questioned before having to be released? Are they likely to be questioned again?

The two people in question remain on police bail and are due to report to PHQ next month where they will be further questioned. There is no limit to how long a person can be held in custody in Jersey. However it is strictly monitored and reviewed independently every 12 hours in order to ensure further detention is still necessary, justified and that the investigation is being expedited. There is also currently no limit in Jersey to how long a person can be on police bail for.

Have you examined social media sites during the investigation? Is it true that postings on Facebook have specifically been examined? If so, can you explain why?

We have examined lots of passive data and this will include: social media, mobile phones and CCTV. As this is a live investigation, you will appreciate that there are some matters we cannot discuss at this time.