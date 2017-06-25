Man faces jail for cocaine smuggling

A 42-YEAR-OLD man is facing a possible jail sentence after admitting trying to import the class A drug cocaine into the Island through the Airport in April.

Gerard Anthony Meadows, from Liverpool, pleaded guilty to one count of importation of the drug and is due to be sentenced by the Royal Court’s Superior Number – which convenes only for the most serious cases – on 14 August.

He was remanded in custody following a short hearing in the Royal Court on Friday.