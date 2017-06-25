Drivers warned to expect Coast Road delays
MOTORISTS using Grande Route de la Côte in St Clement are being told to expect delays from Monday as Jersey Electricity are due to begin roadworks.
Temporary traffic lights and a speed limit of 10 mph will be in place during the three-week project in front of the site of the former Shakespeare Hotel.
The work is taking place to allow a new electricity supply to be installed.
Any queries should be directed at Jersey Electricity’s customer care team on 505460.Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "Drivers warned to expect Coast Road delays"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.