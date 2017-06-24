Minister agrees cut to liquid waste charge on businesses

THE Infrastructure Minister has partially bowed to pressure from businesses, who fear they will have to raise their prices when a new liquid waste charge is introduced next year.

Instead of implementing the full proposed levy of £2.27 per cubic metre on 95 per cent of their water usage in March next year – which is still subject to States approval – Deputy Eddie Noel now proposes to charge half that amount for the first 12 months to help lessen the impact of the charge.

The proposed charge will be applied to offices and businesses such as hotels and shops as well as premises occupied by charities.

Deputy Noel had to secure the support of the Council of Ministers and Treasury and Resources to bring forward the proposed reduction.

He said: ‘I am grateful to my ministerial colleagues for allowing me to make the proposed introduction of user-pays liquid waste charges a little easier for non-householders by discounting 50 per cent of the charge for 2018.

‘We have listened to industry concerns and have been able to adapt our proposals.’

A further solid waste charge for refuse collected from businesses, of £150 per tonne, is due to be introduced in 2019.

The charges have been proposed to help the Infrastructure Department raise £11.35 million following budget cuts.