Letter to the Editor: Is St Aubin's 'shared space' an accident waiting to happen?

From Peter Judge

IS the ‘shared space’ crossing in St Aubin an accident by design or one waiting to happen?

Anyone walking from the St Brelade Parish Hall and wanting to go to the Bulwarks or up the valley now finds a continuation of a paved pedestrian area which is clearly designed to give the pedestrian a feeling that they are not crossing a road.

While, to the driver, the change in the surface of the main road from tarmac colour to granite paving brings about awareness of a change, quite the opposite happens from the point of view of the pedestrian.

The philosophy of ‘shared space’ areas for pedestrians and vehicles is for the vehicles to show restraint and respect – this from awareness.

While at this junction this might work, the misleading design from my point of view is a failure and an accident by design.