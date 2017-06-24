Infrastructure Levy ‘could add £13,000 to cost of new home’

A PROPOSAL to levy a new charge on private-sector building developments could add more than £13,000 to the cost of a family home, an industry leader has warned.

The Environment Department this week unveiled its ideas to impose additional charges as part of the planning process on private housing schemes and commercial developments with 75 square metres or more of floor space.

The proposed Jersey Infrastructure Levy (JIL) is expected to raise up to £2.5 million a year to spend on projects such as gardens and cycle paths to regenerate St Helier and community projects in the other parishes.

Colin Buesnel, president of the Association of Jersey Architects, has described the JIL as a ‘stealth tax’ which would increase the cost of building an average family house by £13,600.

The rate for the levy proposed by Environment Minister Steve Luce is £85 per square metre. Social housing developments would be exempt. Property developers, builders and architects – who have collectively opposed the concept of a levy since Deputy Luce came up with the idea in December 2015 – attended a briefing on Thursday.

Mr Buesnel said: ‘The AJA will be reviewing the details of the documentation but the figure seems high at this point and we will be meeting to discuss why [Environment] came up with that. At this moment, without having had time to consult the membership – I am speaking purely from my own view, the figure of £85 per square metre seems quite high. We need to know the justification for arriving at that.’

Mr Buesnel said he would be emailing AJA members and discussing the levy with the association’s council before making any further public announcement.

The Jersey Construction Council says it also needs time to examine the proposed levy before speaking on behalf of its members from across the building industry.