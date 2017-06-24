Executed Frenchman honoured

FRANÇOIS Scornet – the young Frenchman who was executed by a German firing squad at St Ouen’s Manor in 1941 – was this week remembered at an annual ceremony held to mark his bravery.

The event, in the manor grounds, was attended by about 150 members of the public. Wreaths were laid by French Honorary Consul David Myatt, who led the commemoration, as well as by St Ouen Constable Michael Paddock and the Commanding Officer of the visiting French patrol vessel L’Eesteron.

François Scornet (21) had been among a party of six young Frenchmen from Morlaix in Brittany who had set off in December 1940 to join the Free French Forces in exile in the UK, but through a series of mishaps they landed in Guernsey, believing it was the Isle of Wight.

They were arrested, and a trial in Jersey resulted in Scornet, who was believed to be the ringleader, being condemned to death.

Others were sentenced to life imprisonment or sent to German concentration camps.

Three months later, in the early hours of 17 March 1941, Scornet was driven to St Ouen’s Manor, tied to an ash tree in the grounds and executed.

He is believed to be the only civilian to have been executed on British soil during the Second World War.

Every year since the Island’s Liberation his bravery has been commemorated at the spot where he was killed.

‘The event went well, even though it’s sombre because it’s commemorating the execution of François Scornet, but it’s important to continue to remember him,’ said Mr Myatt following Monday’s ceremony.

‘General De Gaulle had called on the Free French to join him in a speech known as The Appeal of 18 June.

‘This is why François Scornet is celebrated on that day, because he was answering that call as so many thousands of people did.’

Also paying their respects were members of the French veterans’ association Les Anciens Combattants, French standard-bearer Serge Leroy and the Jersey Royal Marine Cadets, who provided a guard of honour and fired a volley during the ceremony.

The service was led by Deacon Iain Macfirbhisigh and a minute’s silence was observed as well.