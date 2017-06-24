COMMENT: Clearing the air – for now

Rob Duhamel

THE weather this week has been the hottest in decades. English summers follow a predictable pattern of increasing pressure from the gradual build-up of heat and humidity followed by a sudden release of energy in a thunderstorm, leaving clean and fresh air behind. There has been a corresponding build-up of political pressure in Jersey over the last week but it is not yet clear whether the storm has completely passed.

The ministerial mercury was rising over the weekend – Senator Ozouf was on the attack, offering information about the cost of haircuts and river cruises.

The Council of Ministers had conspicuously failed to publish the expected ringing endorsement of the Chief Minister and his policy successes. The Council of Ministers was split.

The Chief Minister announced just a few hours before the debate started that he had now decided to sack his Assistant Minister. With Senator Ozouf now off his team, the Chief Minister had acceded to the demands of the renegade ministers, who would then be prepared to give him their support.

Although he won the debate, some of his comments give cause for ongoing concern. In taking decisions for other ministers, he gave the impression of a one-man band playing all the political instruments.

Single-handed, he needed to run the Brexit campaign, negotiate with Chinese farmers and develop the finance industry and more.

A chief minister’s role is closer to that of conductor of an orchestra. His task is to hold a team together, not let it divide into two warring factions. Having introduced collective responsibility, he now wishes to remove it. He has not addressed the structure needed to create a cohesive and dynamic team.

Many promises to try harder, do better, have been made over the last two weeks. No doubt many of the undecided middle were influenced by the sacking of the assistant minister on Tuesday and supported the Chief Minister, believing that the matter had been finally settled. The air has cleared for the time being. However, it remains to be seen whether these promises will be kept.

Senator Gorst has already suggested that he still sees a way back to a ministerial role for his long-time ally, Senator Ozouf. He has see-sawed on this decision too many times already and Senator Ozouf should remain away from the inner circle and on the back benches until the next general election.