Tours celebrate 130 years of States Chamber

ISLANDERS are being invited to visit a public exhibition and take a tour of the States Chamber, which opened its doors for the first time 130 years ago this week.

The Chamber was first used on 21 June 1887 – the day that Queen Victoria celebrated her Golden Jubilee – and formed part of the celebrations to mark the royal occasion.

Prior to the Chamber being opened, the States Assembly shared facilities with the Royal Court.

The exhibition, which was opened by the Bailiff this week, is now open to the public, and tours of the States Chamber are available on the morning of Saturday 1 July.

The aim of the tours is to enable the public to see the Chamber from the perspective of politicians and to learn about how the States operates. The exhibition has been put together by the States Greffe and will initially be housed in the States and court building in the Royal Square.

It will then go ‘on tour’ around the parishes and will be housed in each of the parish halls in turn.

Places on the tours will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and can be booked by contacting the States Greffe on 441020 or at statesgreffe@gov.je.