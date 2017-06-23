Body found in search for missing man

THE body of a man has been found on the beach at L’Etacq.

The States police say that although formal identification has not taken place, the body is believed to be that of missing 80-year-old holidaymaker Antonio Fernandes.

A search operation was launched on Thursday after he disappeared from the Sorel Point area, where he was staying.

The search involved the police, RNLI and Channel Islands Air Search.

In a statement on Friday morning, the States police said: ‘We were called just after 6 am to reports of a body on the beach at L’Etacq.

‘We believe this to be the missing man we have been searching for overnight, although we can’t currently confirm this.

‘The are no suspicious circumstances and officers are with his family at this time.’

A file will be prepared for the Viscount’s office.