Minister 'amused' by claims she is eyeing top job

JERSEY’S Home Affairs Minister has said she is ‘amused’ by claims that she has a ‘plan’ to become the Island’s first female Chief Minister.

During a debate about the transfer of various functions under the immigration law from the Lieutenant-Governor to the Home Affairs Minister, Reform Jersey Deputy Montfort Tadier said everyone knew that Deputy Kristina Moore had her eyes on the top job in politics.

He said the St Peter Deputy, who has been in the States since 2011 and has held the post of Home Affairs Minister since 2014, had a plan to stand for a Senatorial seat during next year’s election, and then become Chief Minister.

‘Obviously that is the plan, we know that,’ he told Members.

However, at the end of a week in which Chief Minister Ian Gorst effectively had his mandate to lead endorsed when Members rejected a vote of no confidence in him 34 votes to 13, Deputy Moore went on to speak out in support of her colleague.

And, having been asked about Deputy Tadier’s comments in the States Assembly, she said she would support Senator Gorst being re-elected Chief Minister for another term.

She said: ‘I was rather amused by Deputy Tadier’s revelation of “a plan”.

‘As yet I haven’t made a decision about the next election, and I would hope that Senator Gorst will continue in office.’