Jersey appoints first charity commissioner

THE Island’s first charity commissioner will be paid £500 a day and expected to work five days a month.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Minister Paul Routier announced his intention to appoint John Mills CBE to the role.

As part of his role Mr Mills, who is being brought in as a result of the introduction of the Charities (Jersey) Law 2014, will determine which organisations may be registered as charities as well as ensuring that those in charge of registered charities meet the legal requirements.

According to a States spokesman, Mr Mills’s role will be part-time, with a presumed time commitment of five days a month. However, he added that the number of days might be varied by agreement with the minister and might be greater in the start-up phase. The commissioner’s remuneration will be £500 a day.

Senator Routier said that Mr Mills would bring a wide range of relevant experience to the role.

He said: ‘He has worked in senior positions in government for more than 30 years, including as a chief executive of Cornwall County Council and, from 1999 to 2003, as chief executive (Policy and Resources) in Jersey.

‘He was chair of trustees of a large UK educational charity for 18 years, and has the skills and experience necessary to establish the new registration arrangements required by the Charities Law.’

Mr Mills said that he was very pleased to have the opportunity to take on the role.

He added: ‘A well-functioning charity sector is of huge value, both to the whole community of the Island and to beneficiaries beyond its shores. It is also important for the Island’s international reputation, not least because many private philanthropic funds are managed in Jersey.’

Under the Charities (Jersey) Law 2014, the Chief Minister must give the States 14 days’ notice of his intention to make the appointment.