Jellyfish warning after swimmers are stung

SWIMMERS are being urged to be alert for jellyfish after several people were stung off the north coast.

A number of people have reported receiving painful stings while swimming in Bouley Bay in recent days. It is not believed anyone needed hospital treatment.

It is not known what type of jellyfish was responsible for the stings.

However, two years ago, following a similarly warm spring to this year's, large swarms of mauve stinger jellyfish were reported across north coast bays, particularly in Bouley Bay.

Dozens of people were stung and some needed hospital treatment.

In a statement, Stewart Petrie, director of Environmental Health, said: 'It’s important that those who swim or spend time on the beach are aware that jellyfish remain present in the waters around Jersey and that there is a risk of being stung, especially along the north coast.

'While a jellyfish sting is highly unlikely to have serious consequences, stings can be painful, particularly for anyone who receives multiple stings.'

Anyone stung is advised to pour seawater on the affected area. Putting vinegar or urine on the sting is no longer recommended by experts.