We need a full breakdown of the care inquiry’s costs

From John Boothman

AFTER three years of investigation and deliberation, and many delays, publication of the report of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry is now within sight. There is no doubt that the report will be damning of those who committed abuse, of those who concealed it at the time, and of those who subsequently tried to suppress its exposure. Words like transparency, responsibility and accountability will be freely used.

Everyone involved must expect to be judged by the merciless standards of hindsight, so it is only right that the work of the Inquiry itself, and in particular of its three-person panel, should be subjected to the same close scrutiny.

The duration has greatly exceeded the original schedule, and the final cost is likely to be four times the original budget. Even by Jersey standards, that is an eye-watering escalation, and we need to know what went wrong: bad budgeting or bad financial management?

The panel has been chaired by Frances Oldham QC, an eminent lawyer with special expertise in this area. On her chambers website she is praised as ‘a woman of great calmness and serenity, who has a beautiful economy with words’. I am sure that is true, but unfortunately her economy with words does not appear to extend to cost control. Of the £21.5 million spent to February 2017 (compared to an original budget of £6 million), including £15 million by the IJCI itself, no less than £10.5 million is accounted for by ‘inquiry team fees and expenses’.

This includes payments made to third parties retained by the panel as well as fees paid to panel members; nevertheless, we need reassurance that those conducting the inquiry, together with advisers and experts, have not enriched themselves from probing the misery of abuse victims and the wrongdoing of perpetrators.

There has, in addition, been £1.5 million of expenditure on hotels, travel and subsistence over the three-year period, which seems an extraordinary sum, though doubtless a welcome boost to Jersey tourism.

While there is not the slightest suggestion of impropriety, at a time when our public finances are under strain, disbursements of such magnitude are cause for serious concern.

We need to know why they were not anticipated at the outset, who sanctioned them and what safeguards were applied. The States should insist on a full and detailed breakdown of all costs and expenses incurred by the IJCI since it was established in 2014, including rates of remuneration for panel members and detailed expense accounts.

These numbers, together with a review of the financial controls exercised by the panel, should be published so that appropriate lessons can be learned.

In the interests of transparency, responsibility and accountability, I feel sure the IJCI panel itself would expect nothing less.