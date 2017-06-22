‘Potentially lethal’ painkillers warning after man dies

WARNINGS about a powerful, ‘potentially lethal’ prescription painkiller have today been issued following the death of a 65-year-old man.

Tramadol – a powerful opioid – was made a class C drug in 2014 following concerns over addiction rates and potential serious side-effects.

And there are now warnings from experts in Jersey that the medication, which has similar effects to morphine or heroin, should not be over-prescribed.

The warnings come after an inquest heard on Wednesday how Roger Terrence Beckford (65), who was found dead in his St Lawrence home, had 21 times the toxic dose of Tramadol in his blood.

Television presenter Anthony McPartlin, one half of the duo Ant and Dec, checked himself into rehab this week after becoming addicted to the painkiller prescribed for chronic pain from a knee injury.

Over the past five years there have been two other deaths conclusively linked to Tramadol intoxication in the Island – both in 2013.

Although Health was unable to provide figures for the number of Tramadol prescriptions in Jersey over the last five years, a spokesman said that prescriptions had fallen because of fears the drug was being misused.

There have been five referrals of addicts who were using Tramadol to the Alcohol and Drug Service since 2012.

Drugs consultant Mike Gafoor, the former head of the Alcohol and Drug Service, said the drug is ‘highly addictive’ unless only used for ‘short periods of time’.

‘One of the reasons for categorising it [as class C] was because of the increasing number of deaths linked to it in the UK. That is why it should only be used for short periods of time – two to three weeks – and only prescribed to people with organic pain,’ he said.

‘If you take them regularly you become addicted and when you try to stop you have disastrous side-effects.’

Jason Wyse, chief executive of the addiction charity Silkworth, said: ‘It’s a potentially lethal drug when used with alcohol or other drugs and has taken many lives throughout the United Kingdom.’