Islanders reveal why they shop online

PRICE is the top reason Islanders shop online, according to a new survey which estimates that last year people in Jersey spent about £265 million buying goods from the internet.

And once travel is taken into account, that figure rises even further, with more than 80 per cent of all air and other fares now bought online.

The survey by Island Global Research, which was completed by 500 Jersey households and also looked at the other Crown Dependencies as well as Bermuda, found that 54 per cent of the Jersey respondents said that their spending online had ‘increased’ or ‘increased a lot’ during 2016 compared to 2015.

That compares to 46 per cent in the Isle of Man, 49 per cent in Guernsey and 30 per cent in Bermuda.

Convenience, price and product range and choice were the three dominant reasons for shopping online in all of the islands surveyed, with price the most important factor in Jersey.

In Guernsey and the Isle of Man convenience was deemed most important, while in Bermuda, which adds a 25 per cent tax to imported goods, product range and choice was the most important factor for buyers.

Retailers not delivering to Jersey and a failure to deduct VAT were the highest-ranking barriers to buying online, according to the survey.