Food outlets to be forced to display hygiene rating

FOOD outlets in Jersey will have to display hygiene scores on stickers at the entrance of their business in the future.

The move comes nearly three years after the Environment Department launched its ‘Eat-Safe’ scheme, overseen by the department’s Environmental Health unit, which gives eateries ratings based on each operation’s levels of hygiene.

Under the scheme, businesses are given a rating of between two and five stars, with five being the best.

Health Minister Andrew Green has now signed a ministerial decision instructing the Law Officers Department to begin developing legislation to make it compulsory for food outlets to display their award notice stickers.

It is not known when the new rules will come into force, or what the penalties will be for not complying.

Caroline Maffia, the assistant director of Environmental Health, said: ‘The consumer is only able to see all of the different ratings electronically at the moment.

‘If you have had a few drinks, or if you are going out for a last-minute meal, you might not be bothered to go online and check the score. Tourists may not be aware of the scheme too.’

Mrs Maffia added that the department had chosen not to make the display of scores mandatory when the scheme first was first introduced to allow businesses to adapt to the changes.