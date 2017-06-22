Another Jersey hotel joins luxury brand

ISLAND hotels at the top end of the market say they have been enjoying record growth in room revenue in the first months of this year.

Luxury Jersey Hotels has also welcomed a new member, the St Brelade’s Bay Hotel, to the existing group of six – the Atlantic in St Brelade, the Grand Jersey Hotel & Spa, Hotel de France, L’Horizon Beach Hotel & Spa, the Royal Yacht Hotel & Spa and The Club Hotel & Spa.

The group, which set up in 2010 to market Jersey as an ‘aspirational destination’, now represents 18 per cent of all rooms available in the Island and 45 per cent of all four and five-star accommodation.

In the four months from January, room revenue increased by 13 per cent compared to the same period the previous year.

The group say this growth is over 100 per cent higher than the average for all Jersey hotels during the same time frame.

Atlantic Hotel owner Patrick Burke, who chairs the group, said: ‘Thanks to support from the Tourism Development Fund, Visit Jersey and our marketing partners, we have gone from strength to strength over the past seven years.

‘It is very rewarding to see that the effort we have invested in attracting new market segments to Jersey is starting to pay off for the luxury sector.’

Last year the Luxury Jersey Hotels website grew its audience by 51 per cent, with visitors making 5,500 booking inquiries totalling over 23,000 room nights. Visits in January were up 72 per cent compared to the same period in 2016.