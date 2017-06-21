Market fountain facelift completed

THE Victorian fountain in the Central Market has been restored following a £20,000 refurbishment project.

Originally installed in 1888, the feature was in great need of repair and a water filtration system no longer worked.

Engineers started the project by grit-blasting the ornament back to its bare cast. Later a missing leaf was cast from the mould of an existing one and the entire structure was painted before gold leaf was eventually added. The project also included the restoration of the ornament’s cherubs and the replacement of the feature’s ageing pipework.

In order to ensure the authenticity of the final product, the historic buildings officer from the Planning Department spent time researching and investigating the fountain’s original colour scheme.