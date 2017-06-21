Letter to the Editor: Bikes solution? Copenhagenise

From Christopher Scholefield

ACCORDING to your letters page and one of your columnists, many of the Island’s cyclists take a selfish approach to risk and, if challenged, respond with abuse.

I fear these conclusions are both unfair and unwise.

They are unfair because, whatever anecdotes your correspondents may have to offer, the statistics show that interactions with cyclists don’t cause significant levels of harm to others.

By contrast in Jersey in 2016 142 motorists were caught drink driving, 597 reported for speeding and 444 reported for using a mobile at the wheel. All road users behave badly at times but risk-taking by cyclists enjoys a disproportionately high profile in your pages.

They are unwise because the conclusion that cyclists are a self-indulgent nuisance who, it is implied, should grow up and use a car like proper adults is the last thing Jersey needs.

Jersey suffers from severe congestion. Catering for the car has contributed to a public health disaster because driving is a sedentary activity and, as you reported last Friday, we now suffer harmful levels of pollution.

Why don’t more people in Jersey commute by bicycle? Surely because it feels neither convenient nor safe to do so.

Regarding convenience, for those reluctant to struggle up our hills e-bikes have changed everything.

The other side to this problem is that Jersey’s traffic laws date back to when motoring was booming and cycling expected to suffer the fate of the railways. That didn’t happen but many cling to the mind-set that easing the flow of motor traffic matters most. Why shouldn’t cyclists use one-way streets both ways or turn left at a red light, so long as it is safe to do so?

Other countries have updated their highway codes – Jersey should follow suit.

Regarding safety, the answer is to provide a comprehensive, but environmentally sensitive, cycle-path and cycle-route infrastructure. No more chunky post-and-rail fences marching across rural Jersey please. To those who object there are four answers:

First, the lesson from abroad is clear: if you build it they will come – thereby reducing congestion and pollution.

Second, the cost will be far less than the spiralling health-care costs of a sedentary population – thereby improving both the public finances and public health.

Third, this would be an invaluable addition to the Jersey experience for holiday makers – thereby reinforcing the revival of the second pillar to our economy.

Fourth, when the number of cyclists reaches critical mass the risks, both actual and perceived, plummet – thereby delivering not only public health but also public safety. This explains why cyclists in Holland and Denmark feel little need to wear weird Day-Glo clothes, or even a helmet.

There’s a new verb for recalibrating the transport network to promote mass cycling: to Copenhagenise.

A Copenhagenised Jersey would be an island where our children and grandchildren could grow up safe, independent and healthy. Surely we all want that.