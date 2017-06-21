Driver with 'dangerously high' alcohol levels banned from the road

A MOTORIST who was four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from the road for three years and ordered to pay a £1,500 fine.

First-time offender Paulo Sergio Dos Santos Brito (40), of Rouge Bouillon, put his car in reverse while in traffic in Bath Street, causing a scooter rider behind him to jump off his bike to avoid being hit.

Brito, who admitted charges of drink-driving and driving without insurance, was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that Brito’s blue Peugeot 306 was stopped at lights in Bath Street at about 7.30 pm on 16 May when the scooter came up behind him.

When the Peugeot started to reverse, the scooter rider banged on the rear window of the car to try to attract Brito’s attention.

However, the car continued to reverse and the rider jumped off his bike.

At a previous hearing, the court heard that the car pushed the motorbike back 1.5 metres. When the car stopped, the motorcyclist reached into the vehicle and removed the keys.

When he was breathalysed at police headquarters, the lowest reading given by the defendant was 133 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcg.

Advocate Sue Pearmain, defending, said that her client was a man with no previous convictions and had a very good background.

Relief Magistrate David Le Cornu said it was a ‘dangerously high level of alcohol’.