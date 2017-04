THE police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a motorbike pull a ‘wheelie’ while it was being driven dangerously at Havre des Pas.

The bike was being ridden east along the seafront on Sunday at around 3 pm.

The police particularly want to speak to the driver of a car that had been following behind the bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.