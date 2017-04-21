Almost three out of five inmates at La Moye have previous convictions

ALMOST three out of every five inmates sent to La Moye last year had already served time in prison, a report has revealed.

Of the 260 people sent to the jail in 2016, 154 had been in prison before and just nine had no previous convictions.

However, the total number of people sent to La Moye was down compared to 2015, when 308 people served time there. Of these, 298 had previous convictions and 159 had previously been jailed.

Chief probation officer Brian Heath said that the percentage of prisoners who reoffended was ‘not surprising’.

He added: ‘When we are working with people on probation orders two-thirds haven’t reoffended within the end of their period of probation. That is a good outcome.

‘We know that community sentences are the more effective option for rehabilitation. The courts are good at using them when they feel able to but sometimes the crimes warrant a prison sentence.'