TV presenter to take part in the Jersey Festival of Words

MUCH-loved BBC broadcaster Clare Balding is just one of many talented authors booked to appear at this year’s Jersey Festival of Words Santander International Schools Programme.

The annual festival will offer reading events for the Island’s primary and secondary schools, with all tickets free for schoolchildren courtesy of Santander’s sponsorship.

Ms Balding will be talking about her latest work ‘The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop’, described by children’s author Jacqueline Wilson as ‘a heart-warming story with a great girl-power message’.

clare balding

The BBC Sports Relief presenter is already a best-selling author after her autobiography – entitled ‘My Animals and Other Family’ – reached the top ten of The Times’ book chart.

Another writer confirmed for the primary school programme is Jason Rohan, whose novel ‘The Stone of Kuromori’ brings thrilling Japanese folklore into the age of Pokemon computer games.

The third Jersey Festival of Words is due to take place from 27 September to 1 October at venues around St Helier.

 

