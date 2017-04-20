Tell us the best things about life in Jersey

OH dear, it seems we have gone and upset Croydon.

In a JEP Opinion column last week about rather unsightly bus stops being planted here, there and everywhere, we urged: 'Let's not let Jersey sink into the sorry state of so many nondescript UK towns.'

The article, which was headlined 'This is Jersey, not Croydon', warned that visitors would no longer see Jersey as a special place if the States 'sleepwalk into making Jersey look like Croydon or Milton Keynes'.

The column was not particularly well received by the south London town. Croydon South MP Chris Philip said whoever wrote the piece was 'a complete idiot'.

And the Croydon Advertiser felt compelled to produce a list of 11 great things about the town (because there were too many for a conventional ten-point list).

Milton Keynes, however, seems to have taken it on the chin and has so far declined to comment.

So, it got us thinking - what are the best things about life in Jersey?

According to the Advertiser, Croydon's best qualities include 'being close to central London', 'being really close to Brighton' and being conveniently located for going on holiday as they have a 'fast train to Gatwick and a bus to Heathrow'.

But we can do better than that. So what are Jersey's best qualities? Beautiful bays like St Ouen's Bay? Historic buildings such as Mont Orgueil Castle? The fact that France is so near? The sight of Corbière Lighthouse on a sunny day? The Steam Clock? OK, probably not the steam clock.

Please let us know why you think life in Jersey is great and we'll compile a list of 12.

Post your comments below or on the JEP's Facebook page.