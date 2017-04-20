Man accused of raping friend's lover

A 30-YEAR-OLD man is on trial accused of raping a ‘vulnerable, drowsy’ woman who had just had consensual sex with his friend.

He is alleged to have ‘snuck’ into the room after his friend left before climbing into bed with the woman, who mistook him for the man she had just had sex with.

The defendant denies rape and indecent assault. On Wednesday, giving evidence from behind a screen in the Royal Court, the woman told jurors of the moment the bedroom lights were switched on and the man returned to the room.

‘I didn’t understand why the person who was in bed with me was not the person I thought he was,' she said.

The trial continues.

