Teenager wins Diana Award

A TEENAGER who has dedicated hundreds of hours to a first aid charity has won an award set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Tom Hughes, a year 11 student at Haute Vallée School, has won the Champion Volunteer Award in this year’s Diana Awards for his dedication to the St John Ambulance cadets.

The 15-year-old, who was also awarded the St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year award earlier this year, has dedicated more than 500 hours of time to the charity since he joined aged eight.

Nominated by his head of year, Emma McCartan, Tom said that he had his suspicions that he might have been nominated for something but added that he was shocked to discover he had won such a prestigious award. The Diana Award is a charity legacy to the Princess of Wales’ belief that young people have the power to change the world.

Tom, who was a 2015 winner of the Variety Young Star Award in the JEP’s Pride of Jersey Awards, said: ‘Helping St John Ambulance is one of those jobs where I know I have made a difference to someone’s life.'