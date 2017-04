AN investigation is under way following a car crash on Prince’s Tower Road in St Saviour.

The car – a blue Fiat Punto – crashed near Les Cinq Chênes housing estate between 12.15 am and 12.45 am on Wednesday. No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is being asked to phone the States police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.