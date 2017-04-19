Festival to be expanded

A POPULAR eco music festival that has raised more than £150,000 for charity is returning this year.

The fifth instalment of Groove de Lecq is due to take place on Saturday 5 August in the grounds of the Moulin de Lecq.

This year’s event, which will showcase local music, artists and food, is also due to expand into the 18th century Grève de Lecq Barracks creating a Jersey Utopia section.

The section will offer food and entertainment including music by local singers-songwriters through the Jersey Songwriters Society as well as speakers and interactive workers. The barracks will be open to non-ticket holders too.